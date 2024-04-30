Théâtre d’Improvisation : Aline & Compagnie VS Liqa* Place Bujault Melle Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Théâtre d’Improvisation : Aline & Compagnie VS Liqa* TARIFS : RÉDUIT 12 € (12-18 ans, adhérents, bénéficaires des minimas sociaux), NORMAL 18 €, GRATUIT pour les moins de 12 ans

RÉSA : helloasso.com/associations/la-ronde-des-jurons.

Place Bujault

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Improv theater: Aline & Compagnie VS Liqa* RATES: REDUCED 12? (12-18 yrs, members, minimum welfare recipients), NORMAL 18?, FREE for under-12s

RÉSA : helloasso.com/associations/la-ronde-des-jurons Martes 30 de abril de 2024

Teatro de improvisación: Aline & Compagnie VS Liqa* PRECIOS: REDUCIDO 12? (12-18 años, socios, beneficiarios de ayuda social), NORMAL 18?, GRATUITO para los menores de 12 años

RÉSA : helloasso.com/associations/la-ronde-des-jurons Dienstag, 30. April 2024

Improvisationstheater: Aline & Compagnie VS Liqa* PREISE: ERMÄSSIGT 12 ? (12-18 Jahre, Mitglieder, Sozialhilfeempfänger), NORMAL 18 ?, KOSTENLOS für Kinder unter 12 Jahren

