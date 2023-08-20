Soirée théâtre avec la Cie Dalva Place Boussion Lauzun, 20 août 2023, Lauzun.

Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez nombreux à la soirée théâtre avec la Compagnie Dalva organisée par l’association Club les Hirondelles. Si mauvais temps, possibilité de replis à la salle polyvalente. Informations à venir..

2023-08-20 fin : 2023-08-20 . .

Place Boussion

Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come one, come all to the theater evening with Compagnie Dalva organized by Club les Hirondelles. In case of bad weather, you can fall back on the Salle polyvalente. Information to follow.

Vengan todos a la velada teatral con la compañía Dalva organizada por la asociación Club les Hirondelles. Si hace mal tiempo, puedes recurrir a la sala polivalente. Más información próximamente.

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Theaterabend mit der Compagnie Dalva, der vom Verein Club les Hirondelles organisiert wird. Bei schlechtem Wetter besteht die Möglichkeit, in die Mehrzweckhalle auszuweichen. Informationen folgen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT du Pays de Lauzun