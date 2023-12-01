Concert Luz de Luna à la Manufacture Place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue, 1 décembre 2023, Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

Villefranche-de-Rouergue,Aveyron

Un voyage sensible, poétique et musical en Amérique du Sud, avec Clémentine Saintoul Colombres au chant et Karim Kanal à la guitare..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

Place Bernard Lhez

Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie



A sensitive, poetic and musical journey to South America, with Clémentine Saintoul Colombres on vocals and Karim Kanal on guitar.

Un viaje sensible, poético y musical a Sudamérica, con Clémentine Saintoul Colombres a la voz y Karim Kanal a la guitarra.

Eine sensible, poetische und musikalische Reise nach Südamerika, mit Clémentine Saintoul Colombres als Sängerin und Karim Kanal an der Gitarre.

