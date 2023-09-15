Tomko Place Auguste Noyant Esvres, 15 septembre 2023, Esvres.

Esvres,Indre-et-Loire

Dans le cadre du 37e Festival Jazz en Touraine, la ville d’Esvres accueille en concert off le groupe Tomko. Ce quatuor composé de Larry Tomko (saxophone et chant), Pascal Freslon (guitare), Benoit Ribière (orgue Hammond) et Yvan Capelle (batterie) fonctionne à merveille avec un naturel réjouissant..

Vendredi 2023-09-15 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-15 . .

Place Auguste Noyant

Esvres 37320 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the 37th Festival Jazz en Touraine, the town of Esvres welcomes the Tomko group for an off-concert. This quartet, made up of Larry Tomko (saxophone and vocals), Pascal Freslon (guitar), Benoit Ribière (Hammond organ) and Yvan Capelle (drums), works wonderfully and naturally.

En el marco del 37º Festival Jazz en Touraine, la ciudad de Esvres acoge un concierto fuera de programa del grupo Tomko. Este cuarteto, formado por Larry Tomko (saxofón y voz), Pascal Freslon (guitarra), Benoit Ribière (órgano Hammond) e Yvan Capelle (batería), funciona maravillosamente bien en conjunto.

Im Rahmen des 37. Festivals Jazz en Touraine empfängt die Stadt Esvres die Gruppe Tomko zu einem Off-Konzert. Dieses Quartett, bestehend aus Larry Tomko (Saxophon und Gesang), Pascal Freslon (Gitarre), Benoit Ribière (Hammondorgel) und Yvan Capelle (Schlagzeug), funktioniert wunderbar und mit einer erfreulichen Natürlichkeit.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme