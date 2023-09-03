Ralfe Band Place Aristide Briand Lormont, 3 septembre 2023, Lormont.

Ralfe Band Dimanche 3 septembre, 10h00 Place Aristide Briand Gratuit

Ouvre la Voix est un festival cyclo-musical itinérant organisé par la Rock School Barbey alliant patrimoine matériel et immatériel : balade à vélo, musique et découvertes de produits locaux. Le festival se déroulera du 01 au 03 septembre 2023 sur la voie verte de l’Entre-Deux-Mers qui rejoint Sauveterre-de-Guyenne à Bordeaux.

Ouvre la Voix permet à tous les amateurs de vélos, de musique, de patrimoine et de gastronomie d’explorer l’Entre-deux-Mers à vélo, cheveux au vent ! En somme un délicieux mélange de fraicheur à déguster seul, entre amis ou en famille !

Ralfe Band impressionne par la richesse de son univers fait de compositions étranges et versatiles ; entre pop aussi bricolo que joliment ciselée, country folk americana, musique des Balkans, orchestre de la Nouvelle Orléans et bizarreries déstructurées, le groupe anglais produit une musique qui, si elle nécessite plusieurs écoutes pour dévoiler tous ses fascinants aspects, se révèle assez rapidement familière et addictive.

http://www.rockschool-barbey.com/60/ouvre-la-voix

https://youtu.be/onBzSYvGXeg

Place Aristide Briand Place Aristide Briand 33310 Lormont Lormont 33310 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/onBzSYvGXeg »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-03T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-03T11:30:00+02:00

