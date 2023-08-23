Marché gourmand et musical avec le groupe Patience & the Pacific Islanders Place Aristide Briand Lormont, 23 août 2023, Lormont.

Marché gourmand et musical avec le groupe Patience & the Pacific Islanders Mercredi 23 août, 19h00 Place Aristide Briand Tout public. Gratuit (sauf restauration)

Une formation de cinq musiciens animera ce marché gourmand de l’été, sur lequel les spécialités culinaires fidjiennes seront également à découvrir et déguster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q6etogkXek

Place Aristide Briand 33310 Lormont Lormont 33310 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 05 57 77 63 24



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-23T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-23T23:00:00+02:00

Concert Dégustation

Patience & the Pacific Islanders © Facebook de Patience & the Pacific Islanders