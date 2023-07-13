Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny, 13 juillet 2023, Châtillon-Coligny.

Châtillon-Coligny,Loiret

Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux.
2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 . .
Place Aristide Briand
Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Popular ball & torchlight procession

Baile popular y procesión de antorchas

Volkstanz & Fackelzug

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par OT GATINAIS SUD