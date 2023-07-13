Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny
Catégories d’Évènement:
Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny, 13 juillet 2023, Châtillon-Coligny.
Châtillon-Coligny,Loiret
Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux.
2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 . .
Place Aristide Briand
Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Popular ball & torchlight procession
Baile popular y procesión de antorchas
Volkstanz & Fackelzug
Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par OT GATINAIS SUD