Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny Catégories d’Évènement: Chatillon-coligny

Loiret Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny, 13 juillet 2023, Châtillon-Coligny. Châtillon-Coligny,Loiret Bal populaire & retraite aux flambeaux.

2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 . .

Place Aristide Briand

Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Popular ball & torchlight procession Baile popular y procesión de antorchas Volkstanz & Fackelzug Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par OT GATINAIS SUD Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Chatillon-coligny, Loiret Autres Lieu Place Aristide Briand Adresse Place Aristide Briand Ville Châtillon-Coligny Departement Loiret Lieu Ville Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny

Place Aristide Briand Châtillon-Coligny Loiret https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatillon-coligny/