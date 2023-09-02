Forum des associations Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny
Forum des associations Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny, 2 septembre 2023, Chatillon-coligny.
Forum des associations Samedi 2 septembre, 10h00 Place Aristide Briand
Forum des associations en plein air, place Aristide Briand.
Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny Chatillon-coligny [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 38 92 50 11 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T16:00:00+02:00
2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T16:00:00+02:00
FMACEN045V5056IX
Mairie