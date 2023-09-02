Forum des associations Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny Catégorie d’Évènement: Chatillon-coligny Forum des associations Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny, 2 septembre 2023, Chatillon-coligny. Forum des associations Samedi 2 septembre, 10h00 Place Aristide Briand Forum des associations en plein air, place Aristide Briand. Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny Chatillon-coligny [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 38 92 50 11 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T16:00:00+02:00

2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T16:00:00+02:00 FMACEN045V5056IX Mairie Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Chatillon-coligny Autres Lieu Place Aristide Briand Adresse Chatillon-coligny Ville Chatillon-coligny Lieu Ville Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny latitude longitude 47.822392;2.844981

Place Aristide Briand Chatillon-coligny https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatillon-coligny/