L’empreinte : Fatoumata Diawara Place Aristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde, 14 décembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Fatoumata Diawara, installée en Europe depuis longtemps, compose un album hommage au pays de ses parents, et de sa culture musicale. Ce faisant, elle célèbre aussi la richesse et le futur d’un continent tout entier, dont elle est l’une des voix les plus puissantes aujourd’hui. Chanteuse au port de reine et costumes chatoyants qui fut aussi comédienne dans Timbuktu, elle invente une Afropop aux influences rock et blues, aux sonorités douces et envoûtantes, jamais avare de métissages. En témoignent ses collaborations tous azimuts avec son grand ami M, la chanteuse Lauryn Hill ou le pianiste cubain Roberto Fonseca. Sur scène, sa voix se fait trait d’union entre les continents et porte-parole contre toutes les injustices. Le 14 décembre à 20h..

2023-12-14 fin : 2023-12-14 . EUR.

Place Aristide Briand

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Fatoumata Diawara, who has lived in Europe for many years, has written an album that pays tribute to the country of her parents, and to her musical culture. In so doing, she also celebrates the wealth and future of an entire continent, of which she is one of the most powerful voices today. A singer with the bearing of a queen and shimmering costumes, who was also an actress in Timbuktu, she invents an Afropop with rock and blues influences, with soft, bewitching sounds, never stingy with crossbreeding. Her wide-ranging collaborations with her good friend M, singer Lauryn Hill and Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca bear witness to this. On stage, his voice acts as a link between continents and as a spokesperson against all forms of injustice. December 14 at 8pm.

Fatoumata Diawara, que vive en Europa desde hace muchos años, ha escrito un álbum que rinde homenaje al país de sus padres y a su cultura musical. Al hacerlo, también celebra la riqueza y el futuro de todo un continente, del que ella es una de las voces más poderosas en la actualidad. Cantante con porte de reina y trajes relucientes, que también fue actriz en Tombuctú, inventa un afropop con influencias de rock y blues, con sonidos suaves y hechizantes, nunca tacaños con el mestizaje. Sus amplias colaboraciones con su buena amiga M, la cantante Lauryn Hill y el pianista cubano Roberto Fonseca dan fe de ello. Sobre el escenario, su voz actúa como vínculo entre continentes y como portavoz contra toda forma de injusticia. 14 de diciembre a las 20.00 h.

Fatoumata Diawara, die seit langem in Europa lebt, hat ein Album geschrieben, das eine Hommage an das Land ihrer Eltern und ihrer musikalischen Kultur ist. Dabei feiert sie auch den Reichtum und die Zukunft eines ganzen Kontinents, dessen mächtigste Stimme sie heute ist. Die Sängerin mit der Haltung einer Königin und schillernden Kostümen, die auch als Schauspielerin in Timbuktu auftrat, erfindet einen Afropop mit Rock- und Blueseinflüssen, sanften und bezaubernden Klängen, der nie mit Mischungen geizt. Davon zeugt ihre Zusammenarbeit mit ihrem guten Freund M, der Sängerin Lauryn Hill oder dem kubanischen Pianisten Roberto Fonseca. Auf der Bühne wird seine Stimme zum Bindeglied zwischen den Kontinenten und zum Sprachrohr gegen alle Ungerechtigkeiten. Am 14. Dezember um 20 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-29 par Corrèze Tourisme