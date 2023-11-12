Foire du livre 2023: Clôture (Théâtre de Brive) Place Aristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde
Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze
3 MINUTES 25 DE BONHEUR avec François Morel et Romain Lemire.
A 16h..
Place Aristide Briand
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
3 MINUTES 25 OF HAPPINESS with François Morel and Romain Lemire.
At 4pm.
3 MINUTOS 25 DE FELICIDAD con François Morel y Romain Lemire.
A las 16h.
3 MINUTES 25 DE BONHEUR mit François Morel und Romain Lemire.
16 Uhr.
