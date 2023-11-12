Foire du livre 2023: Clôture (Théâtre de Brive) Place Aristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde, 12 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

3 MINUTES 25 DE BONHEUR avec François Morel et Romain Lemire.

A 16h..

Place Aristide Briand

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



3 MINUTES 25 OF HAPPINESS with François Morel and Romain Lemire.

At 4pm.

3 MINUTOS 25 DE FELICIDAD con François Morel y Romain Lemire.

A las 16h.

3 MINUTES 25 DE BONHEUR mit François Morel und Romain Lemire.

16 Uhr.

