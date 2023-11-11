Foire du livre 2023: Quand le cirque est venu (Théâtre) place Aristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde
Foire du livre 2023: Quand le cirque est venu (Théâtre) place Aristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde, 11 novembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.
Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze
Mathilde Defromont, Cédric Bouillot, Matthieu Bassahon.
A 15h et 18h30..
2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . .
place Aristide Briand
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
At 3pm and 6:30pm.
A las 15.00 y 18.30 h.
Um 15 Uhr und 18.30 Uhr.
