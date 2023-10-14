CONFÉRENCE SUR LE HARCÈLEMENT MORAL AU TRAVAIL Place Anne Grommerch Thionville, 14 octobre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Conférence organisée par la Maison du Luxembourg de Thionville, en partenariat avec la Mobbing ASBL et Frontaliers Grand Est.

Entrée libre, dans la limite des places disponibles.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-10-14 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place Anne Grommerch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Conference organized by Maison du Luxembourg in Thionville, in partnership with Mobbing ASBL and Frontaliers Grand Est.

Free admission, subject to availability.

Conferencia organizada por la Maison du Luxembourg de Thionville, en colaboración con Mobbing ASBL y Frontaliers Grand Est.

Entrada gratuita, sujeta a disponibilidad.

Konferenz, organisiert vom Maison du Luxembourg in Thionville, in Partnerschaft mit der Mobbing ASBL und Frontaliers Grand Est.

Freier Eintritt, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

