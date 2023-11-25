THIONVILLE FÊTE NOËL Place Anne Gommerch Thionville, 25 novembre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Thionville vous invite à découvrir son ambiance de Noël !

Autour du marché de Noël, c’est tout l’hyper-centre qui s’habille aux couleurs de Noël. Ainsi, les visiteurs pourront admirer les nombreuses installations lumineuses. De quoi faire scintiller les étoiles dans vos yeux !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-25 fin : 2023-12-31 . 0 EUR.

Place Anne Gommerch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Thionville invites you to discover its Christmas atmosphere!

Around the Christmas market, the entire city center is decked out in Christmas colors. Visitors will be able to admire the many light installations. The stars will be twinkling in your eyes!

Thionville le invita a descubrir su ambiente navideño

Alrededor del mercado navideño, todo el centro de la ciudad se engalanará con los colores de la Navidad. Los visitantes podrán admirar las numerosas instalaciones luminosas. Seguro que le hará brillar los ojos

Thionville lädt Sie ein, seine weihnachtliche Atmosphäre zu entdecken!

Rund um den Weihnachtsmarkt wird das gesamte Hyperzentrum in weihnachtliche Farben getaucht. So können die Besucher die zahlreichen Lichtinstallationen bewundern. So können Sie die Sterne in Ihren Augen funkeln lassen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME