Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort Astaffort Catégories d’Évènement: Astaffort

Lot-et-Garonne Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort, 8 juillet 2023, Astaffort. Astaffort,Lot-et-Garonne Marché gourmand en musique suivi d’un concert de guitare fingerstyle..

2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 . .

Place André Routier

Astaffort 47220 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musical gourmet market followed by a fingerstyle guitar concert. Mercado gastronómico musical seguido de un concierto de guitarra fingerstyle. Gourmetmarkt mit Musik und anschließendem Fingerstyle-Gitarrenkonzert. Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par OT Destination Agen Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Astaffort, Lot-et-Garonne Autres Lieu Place André Routier Adresse Place André Routier Ville Astaffort Departement Lot-et-Garonne Lieu Ville Place André Routier Astaffort

Place André Routier Astaffort Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/astaffort/

Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort 2023-07-08 was last modified: by Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort Place André Routier Astaffort 8 juillet 2023