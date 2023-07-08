Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort Astaffort
Marché gourmand Place André Routier Astaffort, 8 juillet 2023, Astaffort.
Astaffort,Lot-et-Garonne
Marché gourmand en musique suivi d’un concert de guitare fingerstyle..
Place André Routier
Astaffort 47220 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Musical gourmet market followed by a fingerstyle guitar concert.
Mercado gastronómico musical seguido de un concierto de guitarra fingerstyle.
Gourmetmarkt mit Musik und anschließendem Fingerstyle-Gitarrenkonzert.
