LES IMPRESSIONS 3D ET LA PEINTURE Place André Malraux, 21 juin 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Un manger print et projet et un artiste peintre présenteront leur métier et exposeront leur savoir-faire en revenant sur la création de Buggy The Clown. Venez découvrir les différentes étapes d’impression avec la préparation et la découpe technique des pièces, puis l’étape finale de peinture donnant vie au produit.

Dans la limite des places disponibles – Inscription obligatoire. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-06-21 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-21 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place André Malraux Salle Blanche

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



A print and project manager and a painter will present their work and showcase their expertise in creating Buggy The Clown. Come and discover the different stages of printing with the preparation and the technical cutting of the parts, then the final stage of painting giving life to the product.

Subject to availability – Registration required

Un responsable de impresión y proyectos y un pintor presentarán su trabajo y mostrarán sus habilidades en la creación del payaso Buggy. Venga a descubrir las diferentes etapas de la impresión con la preparación y el corte técnico de las piezas, luego la etapa final de pintura dando vida al producto.

Sujeto a disponibilidad – Inscripción obligatoria

Ein Druck- und Projektessen und ein Maler werden ihren Beruf vorstellen und ihr Know-how präsentieren, indem sie auf die Entstehung von Buggy The Clown zurückblicken. Erleben Sie die verschiedenen Druckphasen mit der Vorbereitung und dem technischen Zuschnitt der Teile und dem abschließenden Malvorgang, der dem Produkt Leben einhaucht.

Im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze – Anmeldung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME