Chapelier Fou débranche tout ! Place André Malraux Bourges, 24 novembre 2023, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

Chapelier Fou débranche tout ! Le magicien des synthétiseurs et échantillonneurs en tout genre – grand nom de l’électro à la française – s’entoure d’une formation acoustique et réinterprète son répertoire électronique. Un véritable retour aux sources pour cet artiste multi-instrumentiste !.

Place André Malraux

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Chapelier Fou pulls the plug! The magician of synthesizers and samplers of all kinds – a great name in French electro – surrounds himself with an acoustic band and reinterprets his electronic repertoire. A true return to his roots for this multi-instrumentalist artist!

¡Chapelier Fou se retira! El mago de los sintetizadores y samplers de todo tipo, gran nombre del electro francés, se rodea de una banda acústica y reinterpreta su repertorio electrónico. Una auténtica vuelta a los orígenes para este multiinstrumentista

Der verrückte Hutmacher zieht den Stecker! Der Magier der Synthesizer und Sampler aller Art, ein großer Name des französischen Elektro? umgibt sich mit einer akustischen Band und interpretiert sein elektronisches Repertoire neu. Eine echte Rückkehr zu den Wurzeln für diesen Multi-Instrumentalisten!

