Sissoko / Segal / Peirani / Parisien Place André Malraux Bourges, 10 novembre 2023, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

Les Égarés est bien plus qu’un album. Ballaké Sissoko (kora) et Vincent Segal (violoncelle) d’un côté, Vincent Peirani (accordéon) et Émile Parisien (saxophone) de l’autre. Avec ces magiciens-là, 2+2 ne fait plus 4, mais 1..

Place André Malraux

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Les Égarés is much more than an album. Ballaké Sissoko (kora) and Vincent Segal (cello) on one side, Vincent Peirani (accordion) and Émile Parisien (saxophone) on the other. With these magicians, 2+2 no longer makes 4, but 1.

Les Égarés es mucho más que un álbum. Ballaké Sissoko (kora) y Vincent Segal (violonchelo) por un lado, Vincent Peirani (acordeón) y Émile Parisien (saxofón) por otro. Con estos magos, 2+2 ya no son 4, sino 1.

Les Égarés ist viel mehr als nur ein Album. Ballaké Sissoko (Kora) und Vincent Segal (Cello) auf der einen Seite, Vincent Peirani (Akkordeon) und Émile Parisien (Saxophon) auf der anderen. Mit diesen Zauberern ist 2+2 nicht mehr 4, sondern 1.

