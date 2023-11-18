20ÈME SALON DU LIVRE D’HISTOIRE DE WOIPPY Place André Debs Woippy, 18 novembre 2023, Woippy.

Woippy,Moselle

Pour cette 20ème édition, c’est en effet l’Egypte ancienne qui sera mise à l’honneur.Alors que l’incroyable exposition sur Ramsès II et l’or des pharaons a remporté unvif succès cette année à Paris, le sujet continue d’attiser la curiosité et l’intérêt detout un chacun.

Lors du week-end des 18 et 19 novembre 2023, nous accueillerons environ 70 au-teurs régionaux et nationaux pour des publics adulte et jeunesse, ainsi qu’une qua-rantaine de sociétés et associations à caractère historique. Un peu de romance,beaucoup d’histoire(s) et surtout, deux journées emplies de culture. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place André Debs Salle Saint Exupéry

Woippy 57140 Moselle Grand Est



For this 20th edition, the spotlight will be on Ancient Egypt, and while the incredible exhibition on Ramses II and the Gold of the Pharaohs was a great success in Paris this year, the subject continues to arouse everyone?s curiosity and interest.

On the weekend of November 18 and 19, 2023, we will be welcoming around 70 regional and national authors for adult and youth audiences, as well as some 40 historical societies and associations. A little romance, a lot of history and, above all, two days full of culture

La 20ª edición de la exposición se centrará en el antiguo Egipto, y aunque la increíble muestra sobre Ramsés II y el oro de los faraones fue un gran éxito en París este año, el tema sigue despertando la curiosidad y el interés de todo el mundo.

El fin de semana del 18 y 19 de noviembre de 2023, acogeremos a unos 70 autores regionales y nacionales para adultos y jóvenes, así como a una treintena de sociedades y asociaciones históricas. Un poco de romanticismo, mucha historia y, sobre todo, dos días llenos de cultura

Die Ausstellung über Ramses II. und das Gold der Pharaonen war ein großer Erfolg in Paris, und das Thema weckt auch weiterhin die Neugier und das Interesse der Menschen.

Am Wochenende des 18. und 19. November 2023 werden wir etwa 70 regionale und nationale Autoren für Erwachsene und Jugendliche sowie etwa 40 historische Vereine und Verbände begrüßen. Ein bisschen Romantik, viel Geschichte(n) und vor allem zwei Tage voller Kultur

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ