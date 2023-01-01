Marché de Produits Manufacturés Ambroise Courtois Place Ambroise Courtois Lyon 8e Arrondissement
Marché de Produits Manufacturés Ambroise Courtois Place Ambroise Courtois, 1 janvier 2023, Lyon 8e Arrondissement.
Produits vendus : vêtements, chaussures, sacs, bazar, etc. 30 commerçants..
2023-01-01 à 06:00:00 ; fin : 2023-12-31 13:30:00. .
Place Ambroise Courtois
Lyon 8e Arrondissement 69008 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Products sold: clothes, shoes, bags, bazaar, etc. 30 traders.
Productos vendidos: ropa, zapatos, bolsos, bazar, etc. 30 comerciantes.
Verkaufte Produkte: Kleidung, Schuhe, Taschen, Basar usw. 30 Händler.
