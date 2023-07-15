Apéro-spectacle Regain Place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne, 15 juillet 2023, Châtel-Montagne.

Châtel-Montagne,Allier

Regain raconte l’histoire d’un homme, Panturle, qui après s’être retrouvé dans la solitude la plus totale, rencontre Arsule, une jeune femme maltraitée et peint l’aventure d’une campagne qui reprend vie par l’amour qui lie Panturle et Arsule..

2023-07-15 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 20:00:00. .

Place Alphonse Corre

Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Regain tells the story of a man, Panturle, who, after finding himself in total solitude, meets Arsule, an abused young woman, and paints the adventure of a countryside brought back to life by the love that binds Panturle and Arsule.

Regain cuenta la historia de un hombre, Panturle, que, tras encontrarse en la más absoluta soledad, conoce a Arsule, una joven maltratada, y pinta la aventura de un campo devuelto a la vida por el amor entre Panturle y Arsule.

Regain erzählt die Geschichte eines Mannes, Panturle, der sich in völliger Einsamkeit wiederfindet und auf Arsule, eine misshandelte junge Frau, trifft. Er malt das Abenteuer einer Landschaft, die durch die Liebe zwischen Panturle und Arsule wieder zum Leben erwacht.

