Marché de Noël Nontron Place Alfred Agard Nontron, 9 décembre 2023, Nontron.

Nontron,Dordogne

A l’occasion des fêtes de fin d’année, la mairie de Nontron organise des animations dans le centre-ville afin de créer une atmosphère festive et chaleureuse autour de Noël avec manège gratuit (20, 23, 24, 26, 27/12), village de Noël et jeux et jouets en bois dans la salle de la mairie(23,24,26 et27).

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-27 . .

Place Alfred Agard

Nontron 24300 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To celebrate the festive season, Nontron town council is organizing events in the town center to create a warm, festive Christmas atmosphere, with a free merry-go-round (20, 23, 24, 26, 27/12), a Christmas village and wooden games and toys in the town hall (23, 24, 26 and 27)

Con motivo de las fiestas, el Ayuntamiento de Nontron organiza una serie de actos en el centro de la ciudad para crear un ambiente festivo y cálido en torno a la Navidad, como un tiovivo gratuito (20, 23, 24, 26, 27/12), un pueblo navideño y juegos y juguetes de madera en el ayuntamiento (23, 24, 26 y 27)

Anlässlich der Weihnachtsfeiertage organisiert die Stadtverwaltung von Nontron Veranstaltungen im Stadtzentrum, um eine festliche und gemütliche Atmosphäre rund um Weihnachten zu schaffen: kostenloses Karussell (20, 23, 24, 26, 27/12), Weihnachtsdorf und Spiele und Holzspielzeug im Rathaussaal (23,24,26 und27)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin