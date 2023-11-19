Concert : Georges Baron Place Albert Castets Tarnos, 19 novembre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

« DE MONTAND À AZNAVOUR »

Georges Baron entre à 17 ans au Petit Conservatoire de Mireille. Il fait ses

premiers passages à la télévision avant de se lancer sur scène en faisant les

premières parties d’Annie Cordy, Isabelle Aubret ou Francis Lemarque.

Sous la direction de Michel Legrand, il intègre le groupe vocal des Marlee, passe à la télévision aux côtés des Surfs ou de Nino Ferrer, et enregistre plusieurs disques chez Barclay.

Son concert sera consacré aux grands noms de la chanson française. Il sera

accompagné par Daniel Subrechicot et sa formation.

RDV à 17h..

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Place Albert Castets Salle Maurice Thorez

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« FROM MONTAND TO AZNAVOUR

Georges Baron enters Mireille’s Petit Conservatoire at the age of 17. He made his first

his first television appearances, before launching his career on stage

with Annie Cordy, Isabelle Aubret and Francis Lemarque.

Under the direction of Michel Legrand, he joined the Marlee vocal group, appeared on television alongside Les Surfs and Nino Ferrer, and recorded several albums for Barclay.

His concert will be devoted to the great names of French chanson. He will be

accompanied by Daniel Subrechicot and his band.

See you at 5pm.

« DE MONTAND A AZNAVOUR

Georges Baron ingresó en el Pequeño Conservatorio de Mireille a los 17 años. Hizo sus primeras

sus primeras apariciones en televisión antes de lanzar su carrera en los escenarios, apoyando a

annie Cordy, Isabelle Aubret y Francis Lemarque.

Bajo la dirección de Michel Legrand, se unió al grupo vocal Les Marlee, apareció en televisión con Les Surfs y Nino Ferrer, y grabó varios discos para Barclay.

Su concierto estará dedicado a los grandes nombres de la chanson francesa. Estará

daniel Subrechicot y su banda.

Nos vemos a las 17h.

« VON MONTAND BIS AZNAVOUR »

Georges Baron tritt mit 17 Jahren in das « Petit Conservatoire » von Mireille ein. Er macht seine ersten Auftritte

erste Auftritte im Fernsehen, bevor er sich auf die Bühne wagte, wo er als Vorgruppe

vorgruppen von Annie Cordy, Isabelle Aubret oder Francis Lemarque.

Unter der Leitung von Michel Legrand wurde er Mitglied der Vokalgruppe Marlee, trat im Fernsehen an der Seite von Les Surfs oder Nino Ferrer auf und nahm mehrere Platten bei Barclay auf.

Sein Konzert wird den großen Namen des französischen Chansons gewidmet sein. Er wird

von Daniel Subrechicot und seiner Band begleitet.

RDV um 17 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Seignanx