ALBERT MESLAY : ONE MAN SHOW Place Albert Castets Tarnos, 10 novembre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Que ce soit au théâtre, à la radio ou à la télévision, son humour absurde est

largement plébiscité : sur scène, où il se produit aux quatre coins de France,

comme sur les plateaux télévisés aux côtés de Patrick Sébastien ou Michel

Drucker, ou encore à la radio avec ses chroniques sur France Inter.

Considéré comme l’un des spécialistes de la pataphysique, science des

solutions imaginaires, Albert Meslay ne se prive pas de donner son avis sur tout

et n’importe quoi, s’attaquant aux problèmes de ce monde à grands coups de

raisonnements imparables, de jeux de mots subtils et de calembours assumés.

Surréaliste, parfois grinçant, toujours intelligent, son humour est propre à

réveiller les neurones les plus fatigués.

RDV à 20h30..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . .

Place Albert Castets Salle Maurice Thorez

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Whether on stage, radio or TV, his absurdist humor is widely acclaimed

on stage, where he performs all over France,

on TV with Patrick Sébastien and Michel Drucker, and on radio with his

Drucker, and on the radio with his columns on France Inter.

Considered one of the leading specialists in pataphysics, the science of

of imaginary solutions, Albert Meslay is quick to give his opinion on anything and

and everything in between, tackling the world?s problems with unstoppable

he tackles the world?s problems with unstoppable reasoning, subtle wordplay and overt puns.

Surrealist, sometimes grating, always intelligent, his humor is sure to

to wake up even the most tired neurons.

See you at 8:30pm.

Ya sea en el escenario, en la radio o en la televisión, su humor absurdo es ampliamente aclamado

sobre el escenario, donde actúa por toda Francia,

en televisión con Patrick Sébastien y Michel Drucker, y en radio con sus

Drucker, y en la radio con sus columnas en France Inter.

Considerado uno de los especialistas en patafísica, la ciencia de las soluciones imaginarias

soluciones imaginarias, Albert Meslay se apresura a dar su opinión sobre cualquier cosa

de todo, aborda los problemas del mundo con un talento imparable

aborda los problemas del mundo con un razonamiento imparable, un sutil juego de palabras y juegos de palabras irónicos.

Surrealista, a veces chirriante, siempre inteligente, su humor seguro que

las neuronas más cansadas.

Nos vemos a las 20.30 h.

In den letzten Jahren hat er sich mit seinem absurden Humor einen Namen gemacht

ist weithin beliebt: auf der Bühne, wo er in ganz Frankreich auftritt,

wie auch auf den Fernsehbühnen an der Seite von Patrick Sébastien oder Michel

Drucker, oder auch im Radio mit seinen Kolumnen auf France Inter.

Er gilt als einer der führenden Experten auf dem Gebiet der Pataphysik

als einer der führenden Experten für imaginäre Lösungen lässt es sich Albert Meslay nicht nehmen, seine Meinung zu allem zu äußern

er greift die Probleme dieser Welt mit Hilfe von

er setzt sich mit unschlagbaren Argumenten, subtilen Wortspielen und Kalauern auseinander.

Sein Humor ist surreal, manchmal zähneknirschend, aber immer intelligent

weckt selbst die müdesten Neuronen.

RDV um 20:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Seignanx