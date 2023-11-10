ALBERT MESLAY : ONE MAN SHOW Place Albert Castets Tarnos
ALBERT MESLAY : ONE MAN SHOW Place Albert Castets Tarnos, 10 novembre 2023, Tarnos.
Tarnos,Landes
Que ce soit au théâtre, à la radio ou à la télévision, son humour absurde est
largement plébiscité : sur scène, où il se produit aux quatre coins de France,
comme sur les plateaux télévisés aux côtés de Patrick Sébastien ou Michel
Drucker, ou encore à la radio avec ses chroniques sur France Inter.
Considéré comme l’un des spécialistes de la pataphysique, science des
solutions imaginaires, Albert Meslay ne se prive pas de donner son avis sur tout
et n’importe quoi, s’attaquant aux problèmes de ce monde à grands coups de
raisonnements imparables, de jeux de mots subtils et de calembours assumés.
Surréaliste, parfois grinçant, toujours intelligent, son humour est propre à
réveiller les neurones les plus fatigués.
RDV à 20h30..
2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . .
Place Albert Castets Salle Maurice Thorez
Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Whether on stage, radio or TV, his absurdist humor is widely acclaimed
on stage, where he performs all over France,
on TV with Patrick Sébastien and Michel Drucker, and on radio with his
Drucker, and on the radio with his columns on France Inter.
Considered one of the leading specialists in pataphysics, the science of
of imaginary solutions, Albert Meslay is quick to give his opinion on anything and
and everything in between, tackling the world?s problems with unstoppable
he tackles the world?s problems with unstoppable reasoning, subtle wordplay and overt puns.
Surrealist, sometimes grating, always intelligent, his humor is sure to
to wake up even the most tired neurons.
See you at 8:30pm.
Ya sea en el escenario, en la radio o en la televisión, su humor absurdo es ampliamente aclamado
sobre el escenario, donde actúa por toda Francia,
en televisión con Patrick Sébastien y Michel Drucker, y en radio con sus
Drucker, y en la radio con sus columnas en France Inter.
Considerado uno de los especialistas en patafísica, la ciencia de las soluciones imaginarias
soluciones imaginarias, Albert Meslay se apresura a dar su opinión sobre cualquier cosa
de todo, aborda los problemas del mundo con un talento imparable
aborda los problemas del mundo con un razonamiento imparable, un sutil juego de palabras y juegos de palabras irónicos.
Surrealista, a veces chirriante, siempre inteligente, su humor seguro que
las neuronas más cansadas.
Nos vemos a las 20.30 h.
In den letzten Jahren hat er sich mit seinem absurden Humor einen Namen gemacht
ist weithin beliebt: auf der Bühne, wo er in ganz Frankreich auftritt,
wie auch auf den Fernsehbühnen an der Seite von Patrick Sébastien oder Michel
Drucker, oder auch im Radio mit seinen Kolumnen auf France Inter.
Er gilt als einer der führenden Experten auf dem Gebiet der Pataphysik
als einer der führenden Experten für imaginäre Lösungen lässt es sich Albert Meslay nicht nehmen, seine Meinung zu allem zu äußern
er greift die Probleme dieser Welt mit Hilfe von
er setzt sich mit unschlagbaren Argumenten, subtilen Wortspielen und Kalauern auseinander.
Sein Humor ist surreal, manchmal zähneknirschend, aber immer intelligent
weckt selbst die müdesten Neuronen.
RDV um 20:30 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Seignanx