4 SAISONS DU JAZZ : T.IBANEZ, 4TET FEAT. JEB PATTON, INT HOT JAZZ TRIO Place Albert Castets Tarnos, 13 octobre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Thomas Ibanez 4tet feat. Jeb Patton :

Depuis plusieurs années, le saxophoniste hexagonal Thomas Ibanez multiplie les allers-retours, entre Paris et New-York pour inviter les grands maîtres du jazz à jouer en Europe avec lui. Parmi les artistes qu’il admire, Grant Stewart, Harry Allen, John Marshal ont joué le jeu. Cette année, c’est le talentueux pianiste new yorkais Jeb Patton qui sera à ses côtés pour un concert exceptionnel.

International Hot Jazz Trio :

On connaît Guillaume Nouaux et Bernd Lhotzky pour leur excellence. Le Français joue une batterie qui vient en droite ligne de la Nouvelle Orléans et l’Allemand joue un piano stride de Harlem. Sans oublier le sax ténor de l’espagnol Enric Peidro, au son ”velu” comme les grands ténors texans.

Un concert prometteur : actuel… et swing !.

Place Albert Castets Salle Maurice Thorez

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thomas Ibanez 4tet feat. Jeb Patton :

For several years now, French saxophonist Thomas Ibanez has been travelling back and forth between Paris and New York, inviting the great jazz masters to play with him in Europe. Among the artists he admires are Grant Stewart, Harry Allen and John Marshal. This year, the talented New York pianist Jeb Patton will be at his side for an exceptional concert.

International Hot Jazz Trio :

Guillaume Nouaux and Bernd Lhotzky are known for their excellence. The Frenchman plays drums straight out of New Orleans, while the German plays stride piano from Harlem. Not forgetting the tenor sax of Spaniard Enric Peidro, with a ?hairy? sound like the great Texan tenors.

A promising concert: up-to-the-minute? and swinging!

Thomas Ibanez 4tet feat. Jeb Patton :

Desde hace varios años, el saxofonista francés Thomas Ibanez va y viene entre París y Nueva York, invitando a los grandes maestros del jazz a tocar con él en Europa. Entre los artistas que admira figuran Grant Stewart, Harry Allen y John Marshal. Este año, el talentoso pianista neoyorquino Jeb Patton estará a su lado en un concierto excepcional.

Trío internacional Hot Jazz:

Guillaume Nouaux y Bernd Lhotzky son conocidos por su excelencia. El francés toca la batería directamente desde Nueva Orleans y el alemán toca un stride piano de Harlem. Y no olvidemos el saxo tenor del español Enric Peidro, con un sonido « peludo » como los grandes tenores tejanos.

Un concierto prometedor: ¡actualidad? y swing!

Thomas Ibanez 4tet feat. Jeb Patton :

Seit mehreren Jahren reist der sechseckige Saxophonist Thomas Ibanez zwischen Paris und New York hin und her, um die großen Meister des Jazz einzuladen, in Europa mit ihm zu spielen. Unter den Künstlern, die er bewundert, haben Grant Stewart, Harry Allen und John Marshal das Spiel mitgespielt. In diesem Jahr wird der talentierte New Yorker Pianist Jeb Patton an seiner Seite ein außergewöhnliches Konzert geben.

International Hot Jazz Trio :

Guillaume Nouaux und Bernd Lhotzky kennt man als exzellente Musiker. Der Franzose spielt ein Schlagzeug, das direkt aus New Orleans kommt, und der Deutsche spielt ein Stride-Piano aus Harlem. Und nicht zu vergessen das Tenorsaxophon des Spaniers Enric Peidro, dessen Klang « haarig » ist wie der der großen texanischen Tenöre.

Ein vielversprechendes Konzert: Aktuell? und Swing!

