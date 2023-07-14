Brocante Place Agnès Sorel Villiers Villiers
Brocante Place Agnès Sorel Villiers, 14 juillet 2023, Villiers.
Villiers,Indre
Nombreux exposants. Possibilité de repas sur place..
Vendredi 2023-07-14 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . EUR.
Place Agnès Sorel
Villiers 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Many exhibitors. Possibility of meal on the spot.
Numerosos expositores. Posibilidad de almorzar in situ.
Zahlreiche Aussteller. Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen.
