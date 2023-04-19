Atelier créatif : vive la récup ! Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Batz sur mer Catégories d’Évènement: Batz-sur-Mer

Loire-Atlantique

Atelier créatif : vive la récup ! Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer, 19 avril 2023, Batz sur mer. Atelier créatif : vive la récup ! 19 avril – 3 mai, les mercredis Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Public Atelier créatif pour les 5-10 ans

Tu n’aimes pas jeter ? Alors peins, colle, décore… pour transformer un simple déchet en boîte à trésors ! Sur réservation au 02 40 23 82 79 Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Batz sur mer 44740 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 23 82 79 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contact.musee@cap-atlantique.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.museedesmaraissalants.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ot-batzsurmer.fr/atelier-creatif-vive-la-recup-vivelarecup2023.html »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-19T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-19T15:30:00+02:00

2023-05-03T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-03T17:30:00+02:00 JEUNESSE LOISIRS

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Batz-sur-Mer, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Adresse Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Ville Batz sur mer Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Batz sur mer

Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Batz sur mer Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/batz sur mer/

Atelier créatif : vive la récup ! Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer 2023-04-19 was last modified: by Atelier créatif : vive la récup ! Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer 19 avril 2023 Batz-sur-Mer Place Adèle Pichon 44740 Batz sur mer Batz sur mer

Batz sur mer Loire-Atlantique