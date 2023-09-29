Jornadas Andrieu Lagarda Plaça cobèrta / Halle (Rivèlh) Rivel, 29 septembre 2023, Rivel.

Jornadas Andrieu Lagarda Vendredi 29 septembre, 21h00 Plaça cobèrta / Halle (Rivèlh) A gratis

Jornadas Andrieu Lagarda 29 & 30/09/2023

Divendres 29/09

21h : serada contes

Contes d’André Lagarde dits et lus par Alain Vidal, Alan Rouch, Camille Bilhac

Projection du film « Bufòla, un conte occitan » de Francis Fourcou, adaption du conte d’André Lagarde

Plaça cobèrta / Halle (Rivèlh) 11230 Rivel Rivel 11230 Aude Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « ieo.delpaisdolmes@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « jacquessophie41@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://arieja.ieo-opm.com »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-29T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-29T23:59:00+02:00

2023-09-29T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-29T23:59:00+02:00

occitan andré lagarde

IEO 09