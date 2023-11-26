LOTO DES 4 SAISONS Pl. du Paty Le Fousseret, 26 novembre 2023, Le Fousseret.

Le Fousseret,Haute-Garonne

Nombreux lots (pour plus de 2000€.).

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 . .

Pl. du Paty SALLE DU MARCHÉ COUVERT PLACE DU PATY

Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Numerous lots (for more than 2000?.)

Numerosos lotes (para más de 2000?.)

Zahlreiche Preise (für mehr als 2000?)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE