Visite du jardin PISTORIHO PALÁC Bratislava - mestská časť Staré Mesto
Visite du jardin PISTORIHO PALÁC, 3 juin 2023, Bratislava - mestská časť Staré Mesto.
Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin PISTORIHO PALÁC
PISTORIHO PALÁC Štefánikova 25 Bratislava – mestská časť Staré Mesto 811 05 okres Bratislava I Région de Bratislava 0905 532 800 https://www.staremesto.sk/sk/content/pistoriho-palac
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00
2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00
©