JEUNE PUBLIC « LES TISSEUSES D’ETOILES » – FESTIVAL JUSTE ÉCLOS 15 rue des Gélinières, 10 mai 2023, Pissotte.

Marie Quinquenel nous avait charmés l’année dernière avec les chansons de La Gammine. Nous la retrouvons avec enthousiasme en compagnie d’une conteuse, pour ce spectacle jeune public tout en douceur..

2023-05-10 à ; fin : 2023-05-10 . .

15 rue des Gélinières LA PETITE GROIE

Pissotte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Marie Quinquenel charmed us last year with the songs of La Gammine. We find her again with enthusiasm in the company of a storyteller, for this show for young audiences, all in softness.

Marie Quinquenel nos encantó el año pasado con las canciones de La Gammine. Volvemos a encontrarla con entusiasmo en compañía de un cuentacuentos, para este suave espectáculo destinado al público joven.

Marie Quinquenel hatte uns im letzten Jahr mit den Liedern von La Gammine verzaubert. Wir treffen sie mit Begeisterung in Begleitung einer Märchenerzählerin in diesem sanften Stück für ein junges Publikum wieder.

