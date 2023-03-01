Cinem’Alliance: Papicha by Mounia Meddour (2019) Pisco Bar, 1 mars 2023, Kuala Lumpur.

Cinem’Alliance: Papicha by Mounia Meddour (2019) Mercredi 1 mars, 20h00 Pisco Bar

Entrée libre sur inscription

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de Semaine de la langue française et de la Francophonie 2023

Pisco Bar 29, Jalan Mesui, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur 50200

+603 2142 2900 https://www.piscobarkl.com/

Celebrate the week of International Women’s Day with an inspiring movie! There’s no better way to mark the occasion by watching a film about female empowerment and emancipation.

Director: Mounia Meddour

Year: 2019

Synopsis: Algeria, 1990s. Nedjma, an 18 year-old student passionate about fashion design refuses to let the tragic events of the Algerian Civil War to keep her from experiencing a normal life and going out at night with her friend Wassila. As the social climate becomes more conservative, she rejects the new bans set by the radicals and decides to fight for her freedom and independence by putting up a fashion show.



