Sport santé à la piscine PISCINE DE SAINT-AUBIN-LE-CLOUD Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud, 27 juillet 2023, Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud.

Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud,Deux-Sèvres

Le jeudi (du 13 juillet au 31 août)

De 11h à midi

Sur inscription à l’accueil : 05 49 95 35 52 ou 05 49 71 08 90

Des cours de sport santé sont aussi programmés toute l’année à la piscine de Saint-Aubin-le-cloud et à GâtinéO (sur des horaires différents).

PISCINE DE SAINT-AUBIN-LE-CLOUD Rue de la Piscine

Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud 79450 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thursday (July 13 to August 31)

11 a.m. to noon

Registration at reception: 05 49 95 35 52 or 05 49 71 08 90

Sport and health classes are also scheduled all year round at the Saint-Aubin-le-cloud swimming pool and at GâtinéO (at different times)

Jueves (del 13 de julio al 31 de agosto)

De 11.00 a 12.00 horas

Inscripción en recepción: 05 49 95 35 52 o 05 49 71 08 90

También se imparten clases de deporte saludable durante todo el año en la piscina de Saint-Aubin-le-cloud y en GâtinéO (en horarios diferentes)

Donnerstags (vom 13. Juli bis 31. August)

Von 11 Uhr bis 12 Uhr

Nach Anmeldung an der Rezeption: 05 49 95 35 52 oder 05 49 71 08 90

Das ganze Jahr über werden auch Gesundheitssportkurse im Schwimmbad von Saint-Aubin-le-cloud und in GâtinéO (zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten) angeboten

