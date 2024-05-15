Pint of science – Mindscapes: unveiling the depths Le Royal Rennes, mercredi 15 mai 2024.

Night in English only ! Between anthropology and neuroscience, Jean-Marie Batail delve into the human psyche's depths. Meet at Le Royal on may 15, at 7pm.

Du 2024-05-15 18:30 au 2024-05-15 21:00.

Can neuroscience reshape our view of depression? Can Brain imaging and AI offer hope to depressive illness?

During this conference, Jean-Marie Batail, professor of psychiatry at the University of Rennes and hospital practitioner at the University Hospital Center of Adult Psychiatry, proposes to dive into the fascinating world of neuroscience, new technologies, and psychedelics, which are revolutionizing our approach to the management of depressive illness today.

The event will be held at 3 place du Calvaire, at the Le Royal bar, in Rennes on May 15, 2024. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for an evening start at 7 p.m. and an end around 9 p.m.

