PIQUE- NIQUE DU VIGNERON INDEPENDANT – CHATEAU DE PINET GAUJAL DE SAINT-BON 1 Rue Ludovic Gaujal, 27 mai 2023, Pinet.

Visite commentée du chai et de la cave, dégustation des vins du domaine Gaujal de Saint Bon, avec Pique-Nique tiré du sac ou assiettes achetées sur place..

2023-05-27 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:00:00. .

1 Rue Ludovic Gaujal

Pinet 34850 Hérault Occitanie



Guided visit of the cellar and the winery, tasting of the wines of the Gaujal de Saint Bon estate, with picnic or plates bought on the spot.

Visita guiada de la bodega, degustación de los vinos de la finca Gaujal de Saint Bon, con almuerzo campestre o platos comprados in situ.

Kommentierte Besichtigung des Weinkellers und der Kellerei, Verkostung der Weine des Weinguts Gaujal de Saint Bon, mit Picknick aus dem Rucksack oder vor Ort gekauften Tellern.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE