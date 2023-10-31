SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN PIGNAN Pignan, 31 octobre 2023, Pignan.

Pignan,Hérault

Après l’énorme succès de la première édition, la municipalité renouvelle cet évènement, mardi 31 octobre dans les caves du château..

2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 23:00:00. .

Pignan 34570 Hérault Occitanie



After the huge success of the first edition, the town council is repeating the event on Tuesday October 31 in the château?s cellars.

Tras el gran éxito de la primera edición, el ayuntamiento organiza otro acto el martes 31 de octubre en las bodegas del castillo.

Nach dem großen Erfolg der ersten Veranstaltung wiederholt die Stadtverwaltung dieses Ereignis am Dienstag, dem 31. Oktober, in den Kellern des Schlosses.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT MONTPELLIER