PHOTOGRAPHIE – PEINTURE Paimbœuf, 1 mai 2022, Paimbœuf.

PHOTOGRAPHIE – PEINTURE Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf

2022-05-01 – 2022-05-01 Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty

Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique

Trois artistes à découvrir jusqu’au dimanche 8 mai

Antoinette Legoff – Peintures

Thierry Cormerais – Photgraphies

Gérard Buros – Photographies

L’expositon sera ouvert du 29 Avril au 08 Mai 2022

Les Vendredis de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 18h30,

Les Samedis et Dimanches de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.

Galerie A Conte-Courant, 5 Quai Boulay



ot.paimboeuf@tourisme-saint-brevin.fr +33 2 40 27 53 82

Trois artistes à découvrir jusqu’au dimanche 8 mai

Antoinette Legoff – Peintures

Thierry Cormerais – Photgraphies

Gérard Buros – Photographies

L’expositon sera ouvert du 29 Avril au 08 Mai 2022

Les Vendredis de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 18h30,

Les Samedis et Dimanches de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.

Galerie A Conte-Courant, 5 Quai Boulay



Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-29 par