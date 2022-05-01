PHOTOGRAPHIE – PEINTURE Paimbœuf Paimbœuf
PHOTOGRAPHIE – PEINTURE Paimbœuf, 1 mai 2022, Paimbœuf.
PHOTOGRAPHIE – PEINTURE Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf
2022-05-01 – 2022-05-01 Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty
Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
Trois artistes à découvrir jusqu’au dimanche 8 mai
Antoinette Legoff – Peintures
Thierry Cormerais – Photgraphies
Gérard Buros – Photographies
L’expositon sera ouvert du 29 Avril au 08 Mai 2022
Les Vendredis de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 18h30,
Les Samedis et Dimanches de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.
Galerie A Conte-Courant, 5 Quai Boulay
ot.paimboeuf@tourisme-saint-brevin.fr +33 2 40 27 53 82
Trois artistes à découvrir jusqu’au dimanche 8 mai
Antoinette Legoff – Peintures
Thierry Cormerais – Photgraphies
Gérard Buros – Photographies
L’expositon sera ouvert du 29 Avril au 08 Mai 2022
Les Vendredis de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 18h30,
Les Samedis et Dimanches de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.
Galerie A Conte-Courant, 5 Quai Boulay
Galerie À Contre Courant 5 quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-29 par