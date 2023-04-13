Phillippe Lellouch – Comme A La Maison CAFE THEATRE DES 3T D’A COTE TOULOUSE
Phillippe Lellouch – Comme A La Maison CAFE THEATRE DES 3T D’A COTE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-14 à 20:00 (2023-04-13 au ). Tarif : 27.0 à 27.0 euros.
Le sujet : En toute intimité, venez assister à la création du nouveau projet de Philippe Lellouche en one-man show. Après avoir triomphé au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche monte seul sur scène, pour partager son quotidien, mais aussi sa vision de la vie, du monde, sans oublier l’arrêt des slows… Philippe Lellouche Philippe Lellouche
CAFE THEATRE DES 3T D’A COTE TOULOUSE 40 RUE GABRIEL PERI Haute-Garonne
