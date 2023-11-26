LE PETIT VILLAGE DE NOËL Philippsbourg, 26 novembre 2023, Philippsbourg.

Philippsbourg,Moselle

Venez retrouver pour la quatrième édition le marché de Noël autour de la salle l’Atelier!

Sur place vous aurez l’ouverture officielle, des artisans, des produits locaux, des contes pour les enfants, un atelier de création pour enfants ainsi que la participation d’une chorale.

Le père Noël passera par là pour le plus grand plaisir des enfants, qui pourront lui adresser leur lettre de souhaits pour Noël.

Vous pouvez vous restaurer sur place dès 17h, bar à huitres, grillades, encas sucrés tout au long de l’après-midi, buvette et comptoir à vin chaud.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-26 13:30:00 fin : 2023-11-26 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Come and join us for the fourth edition of the Christmas market around the Salle l’Atelier!

On site, you’ll find the official opening, craftspeople, local products, children’s storytelling, a children’s creative workshop and a choir.

Santa Claus will be stopping by, and children will be able to send him their Christmas greetings.

Food and drink will be available on site from 5 p.m., with an oyster bar, grills, sweet snacks throughout the afternoon, a refreshment bar and a mulled wine counter.

Acompáñenos en la cuarta edición del mercado navideño en torno a la Salle l’Atelier

En el recinto encontrará la inauguración oficial, artesanos, productos locales, cuentacuentos para niños, un taller creativo infantil y un coro.

Papá Noel hará las delicias de los niños, que podrán enviarle su carta de Navidad.

A partir de las 17:00 podrá comer en el recinto, con un bar de ostras, parrillas, tentempiés dulces durante toda la tarde, un bar de refrescos y un mostrador de vino caliente.

Zum vierten Mal findet der Weihnachtsmarkt rund um den Saal L’Atelier statt!

Hier finden Sie die offizielle Eröffnung, Kunsthandwerker, lokale Produkte, Märchen für Kinder, eine Kreativwerkstatt für Kinder und einen Chor.

Zur Freude der Kinder wird auch der Weihnachtsmann vorbeischauen, dem sie ihre Weihnachtswünsche schreiben können.

Ab 17 Uhr können Sie sich vor Ort verpflegen. Es gibt eine Austernbar, Gegrilltes, süße Snacks den ganzen Nachmittag über, einen Getränkestand und eine Glühweintheke.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE