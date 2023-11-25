FÊTE DES LANTERNES Phalsbourg, 25 novembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Départ entre 17h et 18h, dans le fossé derrière la Porte d’Allemagne.

Déambulation d’environ 1 km, à la lueur des lanternes, avec musique et contes sur le parcours.

Arrivée à la salle des Scouts. Soupes, vin chaud, petite restauration, boissons, gâteaux.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Departure between 5 and 6 pm, in the ditch behind the Porte d’Allemagne.

A lantern-lit stroll of around 1 km, with music and storytelling along the way.

Arrival at the Salle des Scouts. Soups, mulled wine, snacks, drinks, cakes.

Salida entre las 17.00 y las 18.00 horas, en el foso situado detrás de la Puerta de Alemania.

Recorrido de aproximadamente 1 km a la luz de las linternas, con música y cuentacuentos.

Llegada a la Sala de los Exploradores. Sopas, vino caliente, aperitivos, bebidas y pasteles.

Start zwischen 17:00 und 18:00 Uhr im Graben hinter dem Deutschen Tor.

Etwa 1 km langer Umzug im Schein der Laternen, mit Musik und Geschichten auf der Strecke.

Ankunft im Saal der Pfadfinder. Suppen, Glühwein, kleine Snacks, Getränke, Kuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG