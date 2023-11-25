FÊTE DES LANTERNES Phalsbourg
Phalsbourg,Moselle
Départ entre 17h et 18h, dans le fossé derrière la Porte d’Allemagne.
Déambulation d’environ 1 km, à la lueur des lanternes, avec musique et contes sur le parcours.
Arrivée à la salle des Scouts. Soupes, vin chaud, petite restauration, boissons, gâteaux.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.
Departure between 5 and 6 pm, in the ditch behind the Porte d’Allemagne.
A lantern-lit stroll of around 1 km, with music and storytelling along the way.
Arrival at the Salle des Scouts. Soups, mulled wine, snacks, drinks, cakes.
Salida entre las 17.00 y las 18.00 horas, en el foso situado detrás de la Puerta de Alemania.
Recorrido de aproximadamente 1 km a la luz de las linternas, con música y cuentacuentos.
Llegada a la Sala de los Exploradores. Sopas, vino caliente, aperitivos, bebidas y pasteles.
Start zwischen 17:00 und 18:00 Uhr im Graben hinter dem Deutschen Tor.
Etwa 1 km langer Umzug im Schein der Laternen, mit Musik und Geschichten auf der Strecke.
Ankunft im Saal der Pfadfinder. Suppen, Glühwein, kleine Snacks, Getränke, Kuchen.
