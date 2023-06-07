CINÉMA PHALSBOURG – LE PETIT HÉRISSON DANS LA BRUME ET AUTRES MERVEILLES Salle des fêtes de Phalsbourg, 7 juin 2023, Phalsbourg.

Réalisé par Yuri Norstein, Roman Kachanov, Eduard Nazarov. Avec Philippe Caubère, Bruno Raffaelli, Anna Choupisson. Genre : animation, famille. Nationalité : URSS. Durée : 0h 40min.

À partir de 3 ans. Quatre courts métrages, pour quatre moments de cinéma qui prouvent toute l’inventivité et la puissance poétique d’un cinéma d’animation fondateur, mais encore trop méconnu en France. Programme : Le Petit hérisson dans la brume de Yuri Norstein (1975 – 10 min), La Moufle de Roman Kachanov (1967 – 10 min), Il était une fois un chien d’Eduard Nazarov (1982 – 10 min) et Le Lionceau et la tortue d’Inessa Kovalevskaya (1974 – 9 min).. Enfants

Mercredi 2023-06-07 à 15:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-07 . 5.5 EUR.

Salle des fêtes de Phalsbourg place de la Halle aux Grains

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Directed by Yuri Norstein, Roman Kachanov, Eduard Nazarov. With Philippe Caubère, Bruno Raffaelli, Anna Choupisson. Genre: animation, family. Nationality: USSR. Running time: 0h 40min.

From 3 years old. Four short films, for four moments of cinema that prove the inventiveness and poetic power of a founding animation cinema, but still too little known in France. Program : The Little Hedgehog in the Mist by Yuri Norstein (1975 – 10 min), The Mittens by Roman Kachanov (1967 ? 10 min), Once Upon a Dog by Eduard Nazarov (1982 ? 10 min) and The Cub and the Turtle by Inessa Kovalevskaya (1974 ? 9 min).

Dirigida por Yuri Norstein, Roman Kachanov, Eduard Nazarov. Con Philippe Caubère, Bruno Raffaelli, Anna Choupisson. Género: animación, familiar. Nacionalidad: URSS. Duración: 0h 40min.

A partir de 3 años. Cuatro cortometrajes, para cuatro momentos de cine que demuestran la inventiva y la fuerza poética de un cine de animación todavía demasiado poco conocido en Francia. Programa : El pequeño erizo en la niebla de Yuri Norstein (1975 – 10 min), Los mitones de Roman Kachanov (1967 ? 10 min), Érase una vez un perro de Eduard Nazarov (1982 ? 10 min) y El cachorro y la tortuga de Inessa Kovalevskaya (1974 ? 9 min).

Regie: Yuri Norstein, Roman Kachanov, Eduard Nazarov. Mit Philippe Caubère, Bruno Raffaelli, Anna Choupisson. Genre: Animation, Familie. Nationalität: UdSSR. Dauer: 0h 40min.

Ab 3 Jahren. Vier Kurzfilme für vier Kinomomente, die den ganzen Erfindungsreichtum und die poetische Kraft eines Animationsfilms beweisen, der zwar die Grundlage bildet, aber in Frankreich noch zu wenig bekannt ist. Programm : Der kleine Igel im Nebel von Yuri Norstein (1975 – 10 min), Die Muffel von Roman Kachanov (1967 ? 10 min), Es war einmal ein Hund von Eduard Nazarov (1982 ? 10 min) und Das Löwenjunge und die Schildkröte von Inessa Kovalevskaya (1974 ? 9 min).

