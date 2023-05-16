CONCERT NOS MARINS (CHANSON DE MARINS) 1 rue Foch, 16 mai 2023, Phalsbourg.

À Omonville-La-Rogue, 4 Terriens viennent écrire des chansons auprès des marins pêcheurs du Cotentin et donnent naissance au répertoire « Nos Marins » : : Paul d’Amour, co-fondateur de Neno&Tala, Marc Antoine Schmitt, Florent Vintrigner et Pierre Luquet du groupe La Rue Kétanou. Cette immersion en chansons est un écho à ces vies partagées entre la terre et la marée. La chanson de marins est un genre musical à part entière. À l’origine chanson de travail qui accompagnait les marins lors de leurs manœuvres sur les navires et dans leur quotidien de pêcheur, certaines font maintenant parties du répertoire populaire et du patrimoine de chanson française. Ces chansons sont de véritables gardiennes de la mémoire d’un métier, de la culture des hommes de la mer, et d’une spécificité du territoire normand. Nos Marins est l’occasion de donner la parole à ces acteurs du territoire normand sous une forme artistique originale. Prix libre au chapeau.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-05-16 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-16 . 0 EUR.

1 rue Foch Le Cotylédon

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



In Omonville-La-Rogue, 4 earthlings come to write songs with the fishermen of the Cotentin and give birth to the repertoire « Nos Marins » : Paul d’Amour, co-founder of Neno&Tala, Marc Antoine Schmitt, Florent Vintrigner and Pierre Luquet of the group La Rue Kétanou. This immersion in song is an echo to these lives shared between the land and the tide. The sailors’ song is a musical genre in its own right. Originally a work song that accompanied the sailors during their maneuvers on the ships and in their daily life as fishermen, some of them are now part of the popular repertoire and heritage of French song. These songs are true guardians of the memory of a profession, of the culture of the men of the sea, and of a specificity of the Norman territory. Nos Marins is an opportunity to give voice to these actors of the Norman territory in an original artistic form. Free price by the hat.

En Omonville-La-Rogue, 4 terrícolas vinieron a escribir canciones con los pescadores del Cotentin y dieron origen al repertorio « Nos Marins » : Paul d’Amour, cofundador de Neno&Tala, Marc Antoine Schmitt, Florent Vintrigner y Pierre Luquet, del grupo La Rue Kétanou. Esta inmersión en la canción es un eco de estas vidas compartidas entre la tierra y la marea. La canción marinera es un género musical en sí mismo. Originalmente una canción de trabajo que acompañaba a los marineros durante sus maniobras en los barcos y en su vida cotidiana de pescadores, algunas de ellas forman parte hoy del repertorio popular y del patrimonio de la canción francesa. Estas canciones son verdaderos guardianes de la memoria de una profesión, de la cultura de los hombres del mar y de una especificidad del territorio normando. Nos Marins es una oportunidad para dar voz a estos actores del territorio normando en una forma artística original. Precio libre por sombrero.

In Omonville-La-Rogue kommen vier Menschen von der Erde, um bei den Fischermeuten des Cotentin Lieder zu schreiben, aus denen das Repertoire « Nos Marins » entsteht: Paul d’Amour, Mitbegründer von Neno&Tala, Marc Antoine Schmitt, Florent Vintrigner und Pierre Luquet von der Gruppe La Rue Kétanou. Dieses Eintauchen in Lieder ist ein Echo auf diese Leben, die zwischen Land und Gezeiten geteilt werden. Das Seemannslied ist ein eigenständiges musikalisches Genre. Ursprünglich ein Arbeitslied, das die Seeleute bei ihren Manövern auf den Schiffen und in ihrem Alltag als Fischer begleitete, sind einige von ihnen heute Teil des populären Repertoires und des französischen Chanson-Erbes. Diese Lieder sind wahre Hüter der Erinnerung an einen Beruf, an die Kultur der Seeleute und an eine Besonderheit der Normandie. Nos Marins ist eine Gelegenheit, diesen Akteuren der Normandie in einer originellen künstlerischen Form eine Stimme zu geben. Freier Hutpreis.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG