CINÉMA LE RIO – COMEDY CLUB 6 rue du Commandant Taillant, 13 mai 2023, Phalsbourg.

Nouveau au cinéma le Rio : première édition du RIO COMEDY CLUB ! 6 humoristes talentueux de la région seront présents pour une soirée exceptionnelle. Entrée gratuite, sortie au chapeau. Boissons sur place.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 . 0 EUR.

6 rue du Commandant Taillant

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



New at the cinema le Rio: first edition of the RIO COMEDY CLUB! 6 talented comedians from the region will be present for an exceptional evening. Free entry, hat-trick. Drinks on site.

Novedad en el cine le Rio: ¡primera edición del RIO COMEDY CLUB! 6 cómicos de talento de la región estarán presentes para una velada excepcional. Entrada gratuita, con sombrero. Bebidas in situ.

Neu im Kino le Rio: Erste Ausgabe des RIO COMEDY CLUB! 6 talentierte Humoristen aus der Region werden für einen außergewöhnlichen Abend anwesend sein. Eintritt frei, Ausgang mit Hut. Getränke vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG