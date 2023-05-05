CONCERT THE CLOCKMAKERS (SKA, ROCKSTEADY ‘N’ SOUL) 1 rue du Maréchal Foch, 5 mai 2023, Phalsbourg.

Les sept horlogers de Sélestat remettront les pendules du Cotylédon à l’heure du ska et du rocksteady ! Autour de la voix et du trombone de Mélanie Decq, les cuivres et la section rythmique déterminée des Clockmakers viendront nous faire balancer les bras sur des contretemps mâtinés de rock’n roll et de soul. Forts d’une impressionnante série de concerts passés (ils ont partagé la scène avec les Skatalites, Tiken Jah Fakoly, la Ruda et bien d’autres), le groupe prépare son nouvel album « Bringing the sun ».. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-05 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 . 0 EUR.

1 rue du Maréchal Foch

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



The seven clockmakers from Sélestat will set the Cotylédon’s clocks back to ska and rocksteady time! Around Mélanie Decq’s voice and trombone, the Clockmakers’ determined brass and rhythm section will make us swing our arms on backbeats mixed with rock’n roll and soul. With an impressive series of past concerts (they have shared the stage with the Skatalites, Tiken Jah Fakoly, La Ruda and many others), the group is preparing its new album « Bringing the sun ».

Los siete relojeros de Sélestat harán retroceder el reloj de Cotylédon a la hora del ska y del rocksteady Alrededor de la voz y el trombón de Mélanie Decq, la decidida sección de metales y ritmos de los Clockmakers nos hará mover los brazos al ritmo de backbeats mezclados con rock’n’roll y soul. Con una impresionante serie de conciertos pasados (han compartido escenario con los Skatalites, Tiken Jah Fakoly, La Ruda y muchos otros), el grupo prepara su nuevo álbum « Bringing the sun ».

Die sieben Uhrmacher aus Sélestat werden die Uhren im Cotylédon wieder auf Ska und Rocksteady umstellen! Um die Stimme und die Posaune von Mélanie Decq herum werden die Blechbläser und die entschlossene Rhythmusgruppe der Clockmakers dafür sorgen, dass wir unsere Arme zu den mit Rock’n Roll und Soul versetzten Gegenschlägen schwingen. Mit einer beeindruckenden Reihe von Konzerten in der Vergangenheit (sie teilten die Bühne mit den Skatalites, Tiken Jah Fakoly, La Ruda und vielen anderen) bereitet die Band ihr neues Album « Bringing the sun » vor.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG