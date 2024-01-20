PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE dock des suds Marseille, samedi 20 janvier 2024.

PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE ♫♫♫ Samedi 20 janvier, 23h00 dock des suds A partir de 12,99€ en pré-vente uniquement

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T07:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T07:00:00+01:00

PH4 RECORDS x VIBRATE présentent NO ESCAPE – Dock Des Suds

Il était une fois, en janvier 2023, une rencontre magique entre Carla Schmitt et PH4 lors de la première édition de NO ESCAPE aux Dock des Suds. Puis, leurs chemins se croisèrent à nouveau en juin lors d’un événement à Madrid.

Carla, éprise de la ville et de son public, nourrissait un vœu secret : revenir jouer à Marseille.

En cette année merveilleuse, l’artiste décida de créer son propre collectif : VIBRATE, et la synergie s’est mise en place.

Ce qui débuta comme une simple relation professionnelle se transforma en une amitié profonde, tissée de valeurs partagées. De cette union, naquit le désir irrésistible de donner vie à un projet unique : l’alliance de PH4 RECORDS et VIBRATE, fusionnant en une seule entité.

Cette histoire, on vous la raconte samedi 20 janvier aux Dock des Suds avec les artistes BIIA, BENZO, CARLA SCHMITT, K ZLOV et YASMIN REGISFORD qui se partageront les platines pendant 8h non-stop.

On se retrouve le samedi 20 janvier aux Docks des Suds de 23h à 7h.

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► BIIA (Steer Management, Taapion – Lisbonne, PR)

Hard Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dc1TzJnI7Q

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/biiamusic

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/biia__________/?hl=fr

► BENZO (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

Hard Techno, Industrial Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgZ8znnIlRc

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/benzoph4

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/benzOph4/

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/benzo_ph4/?hl=fr

► CARLA SCHMITT (Reflect Agency, VIBRATE – Paris, FR)

Hard Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCXgMV3auaE

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/carla-schmitt

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/carlaschmitt.music

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/carlaschmitt__/?hl=fr

► K ZL V, (Sacred Court – Paris, FR)

Hard techno/ Industrial Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr_C7YDI3vM

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/kozlov-techno

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/Kozlovtekno

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/kozlovtechno/?hl=fr

► YASMIN REGISFORD (Paris, FR)

Techno/ Deep trance

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube :

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/yasmin-regisford

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/yasmin.regisford

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/yasmin_regisford/

Pas de tickets en vente sur place

