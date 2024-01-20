Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE dock des suds Marseille

PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE dock des suds Marseille

PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE dock des suds Marseille, samedi 20 janvier 2024.

PH4 X VIBRATE PRÉSENTENT : NO ESCAPE ♫♫♫ Samedi 20 janvier, 23h00 dock des suds A partir de 12,99€ en pré-vente uniquement

Début : 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T07:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T07:00:00+01:00

PH4 RECORDS x VIBRATE présentent NO ESCAPE – Dock Des Suds

Il était une fois, en janvier 2023, une rencontre magique entre Carla Schmitt et PH4 lors de la première édition de NO ESCAPE aux Dock des Suds. Puis, leurs chemins se croisèrent à nouveau en juin lors d’un événement à Madrid.
Carla, éprise de la ville et de son public, nourrissait un vœu secret : revenir jouer à Marseille.
En cette année merveilleuse, l’artiste décida de créer son propre collectif : VIBRATE, et la synergie s’est mise en place.
Ce qui débuta comme une simple relation professionnelle se transforma en une amitié profonde, tissée de valeurs partagées. De cette union, naquit le désir irrésistible de donner vie à un projet unique : l’alliance de PH4 RECORDS et VIBRATE, fusionnant en une seule entité.
Cette histoire, on vous la raconte samedi 20 janvier aux Dock des Suds avec les artistes BIIA, BENZO, CARLA SCHMITT, K ZLOV et YASMIN REGISFORD qui se partageront les platines pendant 8h non-stop.
On se retrouve le samedi 20 janvier aux Docks des Suds de 23h à 7h.

Once upon a time, in January 2023, Carla Schmitt and PH4 had a magical encounter at the first edition of NO ESCAPE at the Dock des Suds. Then their paths crossed again in June at an event in Madrid.
Carla, in love with the city and its crowd, had a secret wish: to come back and play in Marseille.
In that beautiful year, the artist decided to create her own collective: VIBRATE, and the synergy appeared.
What began as a simple professional relationship turned into a deep friendship, woven of shared values. From this union was born the irresistible desire to give life to a unique project: the alliance of PH4 RECORDS and VIBRATE, merging into a single entity.
This story will be told on Saturday 20 January at the Dock des Suds, with artists BIIA, BENZO, CARLA SCHMITT, K ZLOV and YASMIN REGISFORD sharing the decks for 8 hours non-stop.
See you on Saturday 20 January at Docks des Suds from 11pm to 7am..

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► BIIA (Steer Management, Taapion – Lisbonne, PR)
Hard Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dc1TzJnI7Q
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/biiamusic
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/biia__________/?hl=fr

► BENZO (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)
Hard Techno, Industrial Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgZ8znnIlRc
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/benzoph4
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/benzOph4/
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/benzo_ph4/?hl=fr

► CARLA SCHMITT (Reflect Agency, VIBRATE – Paris, FR)
Hard Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCXgMV3auaE
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/carla-schmitt
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/carlaschmitt.music
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/carlaschmitt__/?hl=fr

► K ZL V, (Sacred Court – Paris, FR)
Hard techno/ Industrial Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr_C7YDI3vM
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/kozlov-techno
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/Kozlovtekno
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/kozlovtechno/?hl=fr

► YASMIN REGISFORD (Paris, FR)
Techno/ Deep trance
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube :
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/yasmin-regisford
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/yasmin.regisford
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/yasmin_regisford/

Pas de tickets en vente sur place
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

