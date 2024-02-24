Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille

PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, samedi 24 février 2024.

PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR ♫CLUBBING♫ Samedi 24 février, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 13,99 à 18,99€ uniquement en pré-vente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-02-24T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-25T05:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-24T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-25T05:00:00+01:00

PH4 RECORDS x GALOP GALOP présentent PULSAR – Cabaret Aléatoire

Il y a bien longtemps, dans une galaxie lointaine, très lointaine, deux planètes énigmatiques PH4 et GALOP GALOP…
PH4 était une planète vibrante, connue pour ses rythmes techno aliénants et pour son paysage sombre parsemé de pluies acidulées.
Quant à elle, GALOP GALOP était une planète rythmée par une chevauchée de kicks puissants et percutants mêlant des énergies cosmiques mystérieuses aux motifs lumineux hypnotisants.
Une nuit, les deux planètes se retrouvèrent sur une trajectoire de collision cosmique.
Une incroyable explosion d’énergie se produit illuminant tout l’espace autour d’elles. Les ondes sonores cosmiques résonnèrent comme une symphonie interstellaire.
Un nouveau corps céleste naquit PULSAR, création unique née de l’union de deux mondes voués à se rencontrer.
PULSAR est devenu un phénomène céleste, une célébration éternelle de la musique, de la lumière et de l’énergie interstellaire. Les voyageurs de tous horizons souhaitaient participer à cette expérience unique.
PULSAR vous sera raconté le samedi 24 février au Cabaret Aléatoire.
✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► EARGASM GOD (RAW – Varsovie, PO)
Hard Melodic Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/channel/UCbrBtLSNLGO0BLoO-3d2Y1w
↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/eargasmgod
↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/eargasmgod
↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/eargasmgod/?hl=fr

► ESKHA (Galop Galop – Paris, FR)
Hard Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=t19eu0wJzbA
↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/eskha
↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/eskhah
↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/eskha_music/?hl=fr

► ROÜGE (RAW – Lyon, FRANCE)
EBM, Techno
↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_8-teUU_yg
↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/iamrougemusic
↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/rougemusic/?hl=fr

► WOLK (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)
Deep techno, Progressive
↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/wolk-fr
↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/DJ.Wolke
↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/

✦✦✦ TICKETS ✦✦✦
Pas de tickets en vente sur place
No tickets available on site

✦✦✦ INFOS PRATIQUES ✦✦✦
Brigade de l’Amour avec PH4 LOVE & nos équipes
Vestiaire sur place ✅
Parking non surveillé ❌
[23h-5H]
Ouverture des portes 23h
Fermeture des portes 3h
Fin de l’événement 5h
SEULEMENT SUR PRÉVENTES ⚠️
-L’achat d’une prévente n’assure pas l’accès à l’événement-
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Cabaret Aleatoire 41 rue jobin, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/ph-4-records-x-galop-galop-presentent-pulsar »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « EARGASM GOD », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/ytc/AIf8zZT_AJra4ZyMHwTIx44uxtJCpfkS2JtbDBkyzT0z1g=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbrBtLSNLGO0BLoO-3d2Y1w », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbrBtLSNLGO0BLoO-3d2Y1w »}, {« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/eargasmgod »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@eargasmgod) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/410542214_755904436576519_9031508722785661467_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=Byswla-la04AX8eRnyL&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAtFsecasnyngiG4h0Fz8kqN0KIYpZhgdPgWpn2CE9mhg&oe=65C7C437 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/eargasmgod/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/eargasmgod/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Mawifamily », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Mawifamily LIVE with ESKHA for u265e u2658 Galop Galop u265e u2658 Basswell, Krl Mx, Vizionn B2B Jean Terechkova, Eskha by Galop Galop & Itinu00e9raireBis at Trabendo – Part I », « type »: « video », « title »: « Mawifamily LIVE with ESKHA », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/t19eu0wJzbA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t19eu0wJzbA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7gzlKv7nvAQWgXP3_CWyTQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t19eu0wJzbA »}, {« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/eskhah »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@eskha_music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/409884687_1909820096099210_2823319807236173695_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=ofXuuKRR_7sAX-5DsFB&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfButTJreLLkKFBKSdSqJ9iaXPh3xRn0Il-8oWEcqaIxJA&oe=65C7B8C1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/eskha_music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/eskha_music/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Discover Track ID’s, enter the live chat and find out more about your favourite artists by visiting our website: https://hoer.live/nnKeep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « ROu00dcGE | Hu00d6R – Jan 7 / 2023 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/t_8-teUU_yg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_8-teUU_yg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_8-teUU_yg »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@rougemusic) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/387708118_1363448344535703_8438989452277905017_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=0E0ElXsnOggAX8gjCv1&_nc_oc=AQkBNpO0CkOtGVpU39Uzny93ziEEY7usq0rAP9CJ8GPRqZh8dG84O2mFa9buYHk-RAA&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDk1qiXaYwC9g5HXYtHZMvqhWv0S_Bx3dVaww6oRggD8A&oe=65C6E1F6 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/rougemusic/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/rougemusic/?hl=fr »}, {« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/DJ.Wolke »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@wolk.ph4) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/301375863_816381169719926_1006748604072343541_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=IOaWXJcO_4YAX_Apa_Y&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBpns5O3zenSMnnJeLU1MsPfBOnUXIJl2SxXv2D0mle8g&oe=65C66545 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099