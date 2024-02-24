PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, samedi 24 février 2024.

PH4 RECORDS X GALOP GALOP PRÉSENTENT PULSAR ♫CLUBBING♫ Samedi 24 février, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 13,99 à 18,99€ uniquement en pré-vente

PH4 RECORDS x GALOP GALOP présentent PULSAR – Cabaret Aléatoire

Il y a bien longtemps, dans une galaxie lointaine, très lointaine, deux planètes énigmatiques PH4 et GALOP GALOP…

PH4 était une planète vibrante, connue pour ses rythmes techno aliénants et pour son paysage sombre parsemé de pluies acidulées.

Quant à elle, GALOP GALOP était une planète rythmée par une chevauchée de kicks puissants et percutants mêlant des énergies cosmiques mystérieuses aux motifs lumineux hypnotisants.

Une nuit, les deux planètes se retrouvèrent sur une trajectoire de collision cosmique.

Une incroyable explosion d’énergie se produit illuminant tout l’espace autour d’elles. Les ondes sonores cosmiques résonnèrent comme une symphonie interstellaire.

Un nouveau corps céleste naquit PULSAR, création unique née de l’union de deux mondes voués à se rencontrer.

PULSAR est devenu un phénomène céleste, une célébration éternelle de la musique, de la lumière et de l’énergie interstellaire. Les voyageurs de tous horizons souhaitaient participer à cette expérience unique.

PULSAR vous sera raconté le samedi 24 février au Cabaret Aléatoire.

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► EARGASM GOD (RAW – Varsovie, PO)

Hard Melodic Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/channel/UCbrBtLSNLGO0BLoO-3d2Y1w

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/eargasmgod

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/eargasmgod

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/eargasmgod/?hl=fr

► ESKHA (Galop Galop – Paris, FR)

Hard Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=t19eu0wJzbA

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/eskha

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/eskhah

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/eskha_music/?hl=fr

► ROÜGE (RAW – Lyon, FRANCE)

EBM, Techno

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_8-teUU_yg

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/iamrougemusic

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/rougemusic/?hl=fr

► WOLK (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

Deep techno, Progressive

↘︎ SC : soundcloud.com/wolk-fr

↘︎ FB : www.facebook.com/DJ.Wolke

↘︎ IG : www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/

✦✦✦ TICKETS ✦✦✦

Pas de tickets en vente sur place

No tickets available on site

✦✦✦ INFOS PRATIQUES ✦✦✦

Brigade de l’Amour avec PH4 LOVE & nos équipes

Vestiaire sur place ✅

Parking non surveillé ❌

[23h-5H]

Ouverture des portes 23h

Fermeture des portes 3h

Fin de l’événement 5h

SEULEMENT SUR PRÉVENTES ⚠️

-L’achat d’une prévente n’assure pas l’accès à l’événement-

