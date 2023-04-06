AGRI-BALADE & DEGUSTATION DE L’HERBIER DE POUZES – LES JEUDIS FIN D’APRES-MIDI Domaine de Pouzes, 6 avril 2023, Pézènes-les-Mines.

Domaine de Pouzes – Sophie & Gaétan de CLOCK – PEZENES LES MINES

Découvrez notre ferme en plantes Aromatiques et Médicinales d’Avril à Octobre 2023

Les Jeudis après-midi et Samedis matin – Gratuit – sur réservation au 06 16 57 54 58.

2023-04-06 à ; fin : 2023-04-06 . .

Domaine de Pouzes

Pézènes-les-Mines 34600 Hérault Occitanie



Discover our aromatic and medicinal plants farm from April to October 2023

Thursday afternoons and Saturdays mornings – Free of charge – by reservation at 06 16 57 54 58

Descubra nuestra granja de plantas aromáticas y medicinales de abril a octubre de 2023

Jueves por la tarde y sábados por la mañana – Gratuito – previa reserva en el 06 16 57 54 58

Entdecken Sie unseren Bauernhof mit aromatischen und medizinischen Pflanzen von April bis Oktober 2023

Donnerstags nachmittags und samstags vormittags – Kostenlos – mit Reservierung unter 06 16 57 54 58

