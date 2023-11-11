MARTROR : LA FESTA DELS MORTS Pézenas, 11 novembre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

Rituel festif déambulatoire orchestré par le Collectif Temporadas avec la complicité des associations et des artistes Piscénois..

2023-11-11 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-11 21:00:00. .

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



Since the dawn of humanity, the Festival of the Dead calls to mind. Its celebration is a date that matters in the process of mankind development. An event organized by the « Temporadas » Collective, in partnership with the City of Pézenas.

Un ritual festivo orquestado por el Colectivo Temporadas con la ayuda de asociaciones y artistas locales.

Vom Sommer bis zum Herbst, zum Zeitpunkt seines Niedergangs, um den Tod zu zähmen, gibt es « Martror ».

Ein festliches Wanderritual, inszeniert vom Collectif Temporadas und unter Mitwirkung von Vereinen und Künstlern aus Piscénois.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE