BOUROUGNAN SPEAKS MOLIERE – ILLUSTRE THÉÂTRE 22 Avenue de la Gare du Midi, 9 juin 2023, Pézenas.

A Bourougnan, la résistance à cette obligation s’organise…

À travers cette fiction menée tambour battant, Daniel Villanova s’amuse ici de notre monde actuel, en dénonçant les errements et les aberrations avec une verve éblouissante et une drôlerie irrésistible..

2023-06-09 à 21:15:00 ; fin : 2023-06-30 . EUR.

22 Avenue de la Gare du Midi

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



In Bourougnan, the resistance to this obligation is organized?

Through this fiction, Daniel Villanova pokes fun at our current world, denouncing its errors and aberrations with dazzling verve and irresistible humour.

En Bourougnan se organiza la resistencia a esta obligación?

En esta ficción trepidante, Daniel Villanova se burla de nuestro mundo actual, denunciando sus errores y aberraciones con un brío deslumbrante y un humor irresistible.

In Bourougnan organisiert sich der Widerstand gegen diese Verpflichtung?

Daniel Villanova nimmt in diesem rasant erzählten Roman unsere heutige Welt aufs Korn und prangert ihre Irrungen und Wirrungen mit blendender Verve und unwiderstehlicher Komik an.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE