CONFERENCE HISTOIRE DE L’ART – LUMIERES DE LA PEINTURE DANOISE Rue Henri Reboul, 13 avril 2023, Pézenas.

Cette rencontre sera animée par Francis MEDINA, agrégé de l’Université qui nous transportera au Danemark dont les écoles de peinture ont connu un éclat exceptionnel au tournant des XIXe et du XXe siècles..

2023-04-13 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-13 . EUR.

Rue Henri Reboul

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



This meeting will be animated by Francis MEDINA, University Associate, who will transport us to Denmark, whose schools of painting were exceptionally brilliant at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Este encuentro estará dirigido por Francis MEDINA, asociado de la Universidad, que nos llevará a Dinamarca, cuyas escuelas de pintura fueron excepcionalmente brillantes a finales de los siglos XIX y XX.

Die Veranstaltung wird von Francis MEDINA, einem Universitätsdozenten, geleitet, der uns nach Dänemark entführt, dessen Malschulen um die Wende vom 19. zum 20. Jahrhundert einen außergewöhnlichen Glanz erlebten.

