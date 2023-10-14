Le jour de la nuit Peyrat-le-Château, 14 octobre 2023, Peyrat-le-Château.

Peyrat-le-Château,Haute-Vienne

Le jour de la nuit est un événement spécial pour protéger la biodiversité nocturne et le ciel étoilé ! Au programme, spectacle familial sur la création de l’univers sous forme de cours de cuisine cosmique, puis projection de films thématiques autour de la nuit..

Peyrat-le-Château 87470 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Night Day is a special event to protect nocturnal biodiversity and the starry sky! On the program: a family show on the creation of the universe in the form of a cosmic cooking class, followed by a screening of themed films about the night.

El Día de la Noche es un evento especial para proteger la biodiversidad nocturna y el cielo estrellado En el programa: un espectáculo familiar sobre la creación del universo en forma de clase de cocina cósmica, seguido de la proyección de películas sobre temas nocturnos.

Der Tag der Nacht ist eine besondere Veranstaltung zum Schutz der nächtlichen Artenvielfalt und des Sternenhimmels! Auf dem Programm stehen eine Familienaufführung über die Entstehung des Universums in Form eines kosmischen Kochkurses und anschließend die Vorführung von thematischen Filmen rund um die Nacht.

